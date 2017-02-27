MMM Scam: UNIOSUN students owe N2bn school fees

The Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Labode Popoola has revealed that over 4,000 students risk being expelled for failure to pay their fees which has accumulated to over N2 billion.

Earlier, the school authorities had released a memo, stating that students who did not pay their fees before February 28 2017, might be expelled from the institution.

In a statement released by the Corporate Affairs Unit, as at Saturday February 25 2017, 4,410 students were yet to meet up with the management’s deadline.

It also said that the affected students may not partake of the first semester examinations slated to begin on March 6.

The statement also alleged that the backlogs had affected the school’s day to day operations.

According to reports, many of the affected students alleged to have invested their fees, after their parents gave them, in the MMM Ponzi scheme that failed.

The statement also claimed that some parents of the defaulters have reached out to the school authorities saying they had already settled their children in respect to their fees.