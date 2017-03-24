Mother beats child to death, bury him in shallow grave

The triumph of evil over good is temporary as a woman identified as Bisola Olukoya, is being detained by the Ogun State Police Command for killing her son.

National Daily learnt that the suspect used plank to hit the deceased on his head, and fell down and died before help could come his way.

The 16-year-old son, Toheeb Olukoya, who lived with his parents at No 40, Ifelodun Street, Onifade Itele, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State, was beaten to death for an unknown offence.

The Police Public Relations, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the incident happened on March 17.

It was gathered that realising the degree of her offence, the suspect hurriedly buried the deceased in connivance with her husband and ran away from the house.

Immediately, they buried the boy, National Daily learnt, the couple relocated to Lagos where they were arrested at Iyana – Ipaja, Lagos.

The arrest of the couple was said to have been led by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Itele Division, Lukmon Adejumo, after credible information.

The suspect has been transfered to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for investigation on the order of the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.