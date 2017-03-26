Mothers, wife, girls at risk of Kidnap for ritual

By IFEOMA IKEM

Kidnapping of women for ritual purposes is said to be on the increase in Lagos state metropolis as National Daily’s investigation reveals.

It was gathered that some suspected kidnappers believed to be ritualists are now targeting ladies boarding commercial buses in the metropolis.

Areas identified to be mostly affected where such evil is perpetrated include Ikorodu ,Ketu, Onipanu, Ojota, Ijora, Oshodi, Obalende, Ajah among others.