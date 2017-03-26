Mothers, wife, girls at risk of Kidnap for ritual

By IFEOMA IKEM
Kidnapping of women for ritual purposes is said to be on the increase in Lagos state metropolis as National Daily’s investigation reveals.
It was gathered that some suspected kidnappers believed to be ritualists are now targeting ladies boarding commercial buses in the metropolis.
Areas identified to be mostly affected where such evil is perpetrated include Ikorodu ,Ketu, Onipanu, Ojota, Ijora, Oshodi, Obalende, Ajah among others.
It was also learnt that following the surge of cases, Police operatives raised the alarm over the week that members of the public should give the organization cogent information that would assist in cracking the kidnap gang.
Olayemi, a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who spoke to National Daily said that most of the victims are people that board vehicle along the road during wee hours of the day.
Narrating her ordeals on how she escaped from the hands of the criminal gang, Mrs Bukola James, a civil servant, said God spared her live three weeks ago when she boarded a commercial bus popularly called Danfo on her way to Ikeja.
“I was going to my office about 9.30am on the fateful day when I encountered them. We were two in the bus stop when the bus arrived. Immediately I entered, the driver told the conductor to move it was a female passenger because that was what they wanted.
“Unfortunately for them, they did not wind up the glass I brought my head and hand out and raised alarm and they immediately dropped me off and zoomed off,” she narrated.
