MTN boosts sector with BTS deployment

By Adedeji Adeyemi Fakorede

The roll out of infrastructure in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, most especially Base Transceiver Station (BTS), got a boost in 2016 with MTN adding about 3,632 new sites National Daily gathered.

Specifically, the telecommunications firm rolled out 1,799 3G sites and 1,833 Long Term Evolution (LTE) sites in the year.

BTS is a piece of equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment (UE) and a network. UEs are devices like mobile phones (handsets), WLL phones, and computers with wireless Internet connectivity. The deployment by operators is to improve service delivery in the region. The more the BTS, the better the quality of service offered.

Currently, the sector, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and market observers, requires about 80, 000 BTS to meet the demands of about 150 million active subscribers. Prior to the new 3632 sites, the sector has about 29, 000 BTS.

According to information gathered by National Daily from MTN’s consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, released last week, the telecommunications firm said it continued to make progress with its preparations to list its Nigeria shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The firm said in addition to setting up a management task team, MTN Nigeria has appointed a lead issuing house, joint transaction advisors, global coordinators and legal advisors. “While MTN remains committed to the listing, it is subject to suitable market conditions, macro-economic conditions. The listing is also subject to securing the appropriate approvals and certainty from relevant regulators and other stakeholders,” it stated.

The financial result showed a meaningful improvement in MTN’s second half following regulatory challenges earlier in the year, with the operating environment continued to be difficult with the contraction of the economy impacting consumer spending.

However, MTN increased its subscriber base by 1.2 per cent to 62 million, and grew market share to 48 per cent from 44.8 per cent. “This was mainly due to the reconnection of previously disconnected subscribers as well as the aggressive drive to secure new connections with the MTN StartPack tariff plan. MTN Nigeria was voted the Most Valued Brand in Nigeria for 2016 in the Top 50 Brands Survey measured on key indicators such as customers’ brand awareness, network quality, market category leadership, innovation, spread and corporate social responsibility.”