Must Read: See what UN says about Nigeria

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has said the Boko Haram insurgents operating in the Lake Chad Basin have not been defeated yet contrary to claims by the Nigerian government.

The delegation of the UN Security Council to the Lake Chad Basin disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The delegation made up of Senegalese Permanent Representative to UNSC; Seck Fode, US Deputy Representative to UNSC; Michele Sison, United Kingdom Representative to UNSC and leader of the delegation; Matthew Rycroft and the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria; Edward Kallon had visited Cameroon, Niger and Chad before visiting Maiduguri to ascertain the level of the crisis in the lake Chad region.

When asked if the Nigerian government’s claim that Boko Haram had been defeated was true, Rycroft said “Boko Haram has not fully been defeated.”

While commending the Nigerian military for the successes recorded so far, Rycroft said much needed to be done to completely end insurgency in the region.

He maintained that the crisis in the Lake Chad Basin was one of the largest and most neglected in the world, stressing that they visited the area in order to shine the spotlight on the crisis so the world and the governments in the region could step up and respond before it’s too late.

“We encourage the government [of Nigeria] to step up and disburse the $1b dollars it pledged at the Oslo conference at the state level and the national level,” the leader of the delegation said.