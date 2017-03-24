My husband turns me to punching bag, wife tells court

Besides, the caterer with Isalu Hospital in Ogba, also claimed that the husband is into fetishism, and had threatened to kill her on several occasions.

Describing her husband as a “gold digger with dubious character”, had approached the court, seeking the dissolution of the marriage which lacked love and affection. National Daily gathered that since the marriage was consummated eight years ago, it has been like a war battle between the couples. “My husband constantly beats me and has turned me to a punching bag. “I have never enjoyed my marriage, I have been responsible for the upkeep of the family and yet, he does not appreciate all my efforts. “He is too abusive and has threatened to kill me several times,” she explained to at the court.

She further reiterated while testifying before Mr Phillips Williams, the court’s president, that her mother had warned her not to marry him. But she refused because she was already pregnant before their marriage.

She revealed that he once planned to dupe her friend after he had conspired with a herbalist.

“He keeps all sorts of charms at home and whenever I ask what they are meant for, he tells me they are for protection and success in business.