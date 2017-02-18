NAJA sets June for annual training workshop

The Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the umbrella body of all journalists in Nigeria covering the automobile/automotive industry, has concluded plans to hold the second edition of its annual training workshop for the nation’s auto journalists in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

The 2-day training edition is scheduled to hold between June 9 and 10, 2017 to enable the participating journalists’ garner more knowledge and depth of reporting the industry and also equip them with necessary intellectual tools with which to analyze critical issues as it affects the automobile and allied industries.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the training workshop was held in Lagos last year in conjunction with Ford Motor Corporation’s Driving Skill For Life (DSFL), making Ford South Africa the major sponsor and facilitator with support from industry stakeholders in the country while Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) was the special guest of honour.

According to the 2017 NAJA Training and Organising Committee headed by the Vice President of the Association, Mike Ochonma, the rationale for instituting the annual training is to encourage continuous learning among journalists to move them from the level of reporting to analysis and a career building platform for the journalists.

Resource persons are expected from top professionals within the automobile and allied industries both from within Nigeria and outside the country. Already, some auto companies and related government agencies have keyed into this year’s training.