Native doctor in court over N100,000 fraud

A fortune teller, Olakunle Fayemi, was on Monday docked at the Okitipupa Magistrates Court, Ondo, for allegedly collecting N100, 000 from a man to predict his future.

The 25-year-old suspect, whose address is unknown yet, is facing charges of felony, fraud, converting people’s money for his personal use and deceiving people that he has the capacity to tell fortune.

The Police Prosecutor, Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused with others still at large conspired and committed the offences on January 9, 2017 about 9.30 pm .

National Daily gathered that the offence was committed at No 23, Oke Iloro Street in Okitipupa.

Explaining further, Inspector Orogbemi said the accused and others collected the money from the complainant, Sodiq Olawale, on the pretext of predicting his future for better prosperity.

The offence was said to have violated Sections 390 (9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Though he pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge, he was granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum, who must provide two year’s tax clearance.

Further hearing on the case has been fixed for February 28 .