NCP supports mass protest

Accuses APC-Govt of unpatriotic policies

Declares, to go on vacation to England is unpatriotic

The National Conscience Party [NCP] has declared unflinching support for mass protest across the country against the federal gvoemnewt controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC). The NCP in a stamen by Martin Onovo, its Presidential candidate in the 2015 Presidential Election, maintained that Nigerians have a constitutional right to protest peacefully against bad governance if they wish.

“Many ethical intellectuals and political leaders have earlier concluded that this is the worst government since independence. Alhaji Balarabe Musa, former Governor of old Kaduna State called for protests against the Federal Government since September 2016.

We in the National Conscience Party [NCP] have been protesting and protested again in October, 2016, against the false propaganda, mass deceit, inaction, improper actions and unpatriotic policies of this government,” Onovo declared. .

T he NCP decried that “the unpatriotic policies, actions and inactions of the government have resulted to serious insecurity, with Boko Haram overrunning a military base in Sasawa Town in Yobe State and destroying the town this February, 2017. Herdsmen have continued with their terrorism and violent crimes have increased. 1.56 million Nigerians lost their jobs in just one quarter (second quarter 2016) which translates to about 6 million jobs lost in one year at that rate. Power supply has declined from 4,500 MW in 2015 to about 2,300 MW this February.”

The opposition political party further lamented that the national unity forged over the last 56 years has been subverted by the nepotism, marginalization and the political exclusion agenda of the government. The Nigerian Constitution has been thrown to the dogs and court orders are routinely violated in the prevailing lawlessness by the government.”

The party further observed that the Naira currently exchanges at about N500/$ in the parallel market and official inflation has hit 18.55% while the government remains very wasteful. “With over N3 billion budgeted for the exclusive Aso Rock clinic in the 2016 budget, 11 presidential jets, N1 billion for feeding for one year in the presidency, N3.1 billion for the senseless ‘Change begins with me’ campaign and the C 6 million (N3.6 billion) treatment of an ear infection, we can see the unpatriotic profligacy of this prodigal presidency,” Onovo stated.

The NCP stated that the political implications are that Nigerians have realized the deceitful propaganda of the government and have rejected the government, its unpatriotic policies, wastefulness and deceit. That is why Nigerians protested and are still planning more protests, they noted.

Furthermore, the NCP urged Nigerians to pray for Presdient Muhammadu Buhari. The party, however, stated that, “As is typical of this government, almost everything they propose is unpatriotic. To go on vacation to England is unpatriotic. To conceal his health issue is suspicious. To seek medical care in England is wasteful and very hypocritical when we consider the pledge to curtail medical tourism.” It emphaised that leadership is by example and not by hypocritical precepts. “It was reported in a national newspaper that the treatment of the simple ear infection in England cost Nigeria six million pounds sterling ( C 6M). That amount can build a world class ‘Ear, Nose and Throat’ (ENT) specialist hospital in Nigeria but, it was wasted for the treatment of a simple ear infection. This is after over N3B was budgeted for the existing Aso Rock clinic in the 2016 budget,” the party said.