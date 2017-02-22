NDLEA confiscates 497.5kg of canabis in Adamawa

By TOM GARBA, Yola

The State Commander of Nigerian Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yakubu Kibo, on Tuesday , displayed 497.5 kilogramme of Cannabis in Jimeta, Adamawa State.

The consignment of the illicit drugs was intercepted by NDLEA officials along Numan -Yola road in a white J5 Bus with Registration Number KTN 244 YZ, on its way from Benin City, Edo State to Jimeta for their heinous exercise.

Kibo narrated that, “during the search, an artificial floor was discovered to have been constructed inside the vehicle. The fake floor cover was removed and behold, 418 blocks of compressed Cannabis sativa weighing 343.900kg were found neatly concealed in the false compartment “.

He continued that another follow up operation was made to the exhibit owner’s house which was also found to double as a warehouse. Ther they discovered additional 137 blocks of compressed Cannabis sativa weighing 120kg.

Another operation was made along Girei Check point where 40 blocks of Cannabis sativa weighing 33.6kg was also intercepted in a red Toyota starlet with Registration Number JMT 697 RY, Adamawa State.

He added that: “In the same vein, on February 2, 2017, a Toyota starlet car with Registration. Number HNG 340 KZ, was intercepted for a search along Mayo -Belwa -Yola road. During search, bottles of cough syrup with codeine were found inside the doors and inner compartments of the car and it weighed 47.4kg.

Given a summary of 568.910 of illicit drugs recovered from the three vehicles, four suspects were arrested and a house was sealed in connection to illicit drugs.