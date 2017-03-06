New ways criminals use for illegal oil bunkering discovered

The intensification of surveillance by joint operation of DELTA SAFE against crude oil theft has led to the destruction of 80 illegal refineries across Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

As a result, three sponsor of the illegalities were arrested and investigation is ongoing.

National Daily gathered from informed sources that in Bayelsa, troops patrol around Obhoyohan and Ngiri Creeks in Nembe Local Government Area led to the discovery and destruction of seven illegal refineries containing 150,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

However, in Delta State, troops’ patrol around Sara Abileye Swamp in Warri South West Local Government Area also paid off as they discovered a network of six illegal refineries made up of four storage tanks, two dug out pits filled with products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

Also, at the Ajoloso Creek axis in Elume community, eight illegal refineries were annihilated including a camp housing the militants.

The Co-ordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, Delta Safe, Major Abubakar Abdullahi reiterated that troops destroyed nine illegal refineries comprised of four ground pits and three metal tanks filled with products suspected to be stolen crude oil at Katu near Camp 5 in Warri South West.

Other illegal refining points discovered and destroyed included seven illegal refineries around Opunami Creek; eight depot at Udu trailer park in Ughelli South Local Government and destroyed 1200 drums laden with 140 metric tonnes of illegally refined Diesel.

In Rivers State, 10 were destroyed at Bolo in Bonny Local Government while 25 were raided at Creek 6 and Ijokiri Areas.

Major Abdullahi, however, appealed to the general public to continue to support Operation DELTA SAFE operational activities with valuable information that would assist them to deal with and frustrate economic saboteurs.