NFF Vice President host charity game

By ESTHER EGBE

NIGERIAN football Federation Vice president and Lagos state Sports FA Chairman , Barrister Seyi Akinwumi annual Charity tournament which will be holding next month at Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos .

The VP of NFF explaIned that one of the ways of supporting this laudable cause is to register in amateur football team put together by yourself, community or an organization.

The registration fee of N350,000 per team is INCLUSIVE of the team kits.

The SACMT 2016 finals will hold on the 29th of December, 2016 at the Campos Memorial Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.

“We are officially inviting you and your company to come on board as a partner by registering a team. The SACMT proves to be a veritable platform to give back to society as you will be contributing and promoting the welfare of our future leaders in reference to the outstanding commitment and total dedication of your organization to the society.”

Barritster revealed that this year tournament promises to be a fun-day in an atmosphere of pomp with several side attractions like youth footballers, celebrity footballers, musicians, comedians, Nigerian football legends and an appearance by the Lagos State Governor.

He added that they have been hosting the Education Foundation for 11years and done the SACMT for 3 years. in total 200 kids on scholarships.

Lagos FA boss concluded that the funds raised from donors to the charity is used to send 1.intelligent indigent kids to school and every year we have a second donation. This year it is sending talented (in football) indigent kids to school/academies. Last year it was to support ailing ex international footballers.The tournament is played at weekends leading up to the Final. Last year MTN won. On the day of the Finals we feed over 1000 children and have a lot of youth football.We also have celebrity match and ex internationals.