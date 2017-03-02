NFF’s Integrity Officer quits Disciplinary Committee

The National Integrity Officer, Christian Emeruwa has voluntarily quit his position as secretary of the NFF Disciplinary Committee.

Citing “on-going integrity reforms and the fact that I occupy an office that will definitely have to take matters before the NFF Disciplinary Committee,” Dr. Emeruwa, who is also special assistant to the NFF General Secretary, tendered his resignation to the latter on Wednesday, 1 March 2017.

He wrote further: “This has become necessary considering the sensitivity of the office of National Integrity Officer and to avoid any conflict of interest should I be required to present a matter before the NFF Disciplinary Committee.”

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has accepted Dr. Emeruwa’s resignation, and has now appointed Barrister Queen Otarakpo of the NFF Legal Unit as the new secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, which is headed by immediate past NFF General Secretary, Barrister Musa Amadu.