Nigeria earns $43m from gum arabic export 

The Federal Government has earmarked N263m to boost the production and export of Gum Arabic as the country earned more than $43m from the export of the commodity in 2016.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, confirmed this development when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which was presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the gum Arabic seedlings would be produced locally by a Research Institute in Benin, for distribution to farmers, particularly in the northern part of the country where gum arabic was being produced in large quantity.

He said, “We are intensifying production, especially in states like Yobe and Borno, which have been devastated by war.

“These seedlings will be produced at a cost of about N263m by our own institute in Benin to provide seedlings for farmers.

“Last year we earned $43m from gum Arabic and now we are trying to increase the production and strengthen the capacity of Nigeria to export gum Arabic.”

The minister disclosed that the Council also approved the distribution of cassava stems to farmers in 21 states in the southern part of the country, as well as Kano state in the north.

According to him, the cassava stems, which will be developed by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan and the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike, Abia state, will strengthen and intensify cassava production in the country.

Ogbeh dismissed the recently reported importation of garri from India, saying he sees no market for them.

He said, “While we are increasing cassava production we heard they are importing garri from India, Its sounds quite interesting, we do know that we are the biggest producer of cassava in the world, the biggest producer of yam.

“Maybe it was a matter of how it was packaged that attracted the importers but I don’t see any market for them.”

Ogbeh announced that Nigeria would continue to export cassava to China to generate more foreign exchange earnings for the country.