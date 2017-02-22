Nigeria is strategic to economic, political emancipation of Africa – AFRICOM Commander

As Nigeria has continued to occupy a sensitive and strategic role in African continent, th e Commander of the United States African Command (AFRICOM), General Thomas Waldhauser. said Nigeria cannot be ignored globally.

Speaking at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, he observed that Nigeria is very important and strategic nation, not only in Africa but to the whole world.

He reiterated that the success of Nigeria would continue to be a template that determines Africa’s success in the social political and economic emancipation of the continent of Africa.

General Waldhauser added he was happy with the warm cordial relationship between the United States and Nigeria, pointing out that the USA would do all that is needed and necessary to make Nigeria succeed in its leadership role in Africa, especially in its untiring effort at wiping terrorism from Nigeria and the West African Sub-Region.

The Commander AFRICOM stated that the United States is committed to maintaining productive and fruitful relationship with Nigeria by stepping up her assistance in the areas of training, intelligence sharing, capacity building and hardware.

Explaining that the fight against terrorism is a multifaceted problem that demands concerted efforts of the world body, he noted that everything would be done to eradicate terrorism in the interest of mankind.

Responding, General Olonisakin expressed appreciation of the US Government for its tremendous contributions to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, especially in the fight against insurgency and other sundry crimes across the country.

The AFRICOM commander was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, US Defence Attachee to Nigeria, Colonel Patrick Doyle and some senior staff of US Embassy.