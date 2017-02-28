Nigeria Police parade alleged kidnappers, car snatchers

The Police Tuesday paraded four alleged male kidnappers, operating in Abuja and Kano. The men are Uche Obiora, Michael Ishaku, Raphael Dauda and Mohammed Sanusi Haruna.

The police claimed Haruna once kept their kidnapped victims in his room in Mpape area of Abuja for nine days. The police said the suspects, who were arrested by a combined special police team, admitted collecting one million naira ransom money from freeing their victims.

Items, including weapons recovered from the suspects are their operational vehicle, a Mazda, with registration number SNK 891 TM, one AK 49 rifle and fifty-nine (59) 7.65 mm live ammunition.

Equally, the police said it arrested a receiver of stolen goods, named Uche Maxcillenous, 35, and recovered from him a Honda Hennessey 2000 model ash colour and two black Honda Civic 1996 model cars. The police said a reliable intelligence it received led to the arrest of the syndicate.

Also, a man, John Jumare, 35, was arrested for unlawful possession of fire arms. Items purportedly recovered from him were three locally-made rifles with fifty-one rounds of 7.65 mm.

In addition, another three suspects, Ibrahim Mohammed, Surajo Yakubu, Danlami Musa were apprehended for conspiracy and car snatching. The police listed as the following as exhibits found with the suspects: Peugeot 406, with Chassis No. VVF38BRF8105029120; Toyota Camry Golden colour, Chassis No. 4TIV922KIN2351883, Toyota corolla, Green colour, chassis No. J9172EE8107022796, Honda Civic Black color, Chassis No LHE1667YL051383.

The police said the various arrests were made possible due to IGP Ibrahim Idris determination to fight crimes and decision to reorganise the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit, (TIU) and other investigative departments of the Force for optimum performance.