Nigerian Army holds NASAC 2017 in Sambisa forest

By: OKOSUN DENNIS

After conquering Sambisa forest from the grip of the Boko Haram insurgents and established a training camp, the Nigerian Army will hold this year’s Small Arms Championship (NASAC 2017) in the forest.

Military source hinted National Daily that the Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) Corps in consonance with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai’s directive, has mobilized to site constructing access roads in the former dreaded forest.

National Daily also learnt that apart access roads, the Nigerian Army has begun the construction of range and other facilities needed for the championships.

It would be understood that the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC), holds every year from one divisional headquarters to another.

7 Division is hosting this year. During the championship, officers and soldiers are exposed to stringent competition using all calibres of small arms to ascertain their level of marksmanship.