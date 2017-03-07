Nigerian army readying for war

Faced with unconventional and less-predictable operating environment,the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday inaugurated its Operation Planning Cadre training aimed at enhancing its capabilities in warfare.

With about a 100 officers participating, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj Gen. Babatunde Oyefolu, said the continuous tasking of the army on many fronts make us invaluable asset not only to our dear country, but to the African continent in general.

He explained that Nigerians are expecting a lot from the army. “Our resolve to ensure that we are constantly training and equipping ourselves in order to stay professionally competent,”he said.

Oyefolu observed that in line with the standard of current threat perception and requirement for effective performance of its roles as enshrined in the constitution, the Nigerian Army was going through reorganising process .

The GOC reiterated that the training was aimed at improving the planning capability of commanders and staff officers within the division’s area of responsibility.

“This is also aimed at conveniently competing with other counterparts globally,” considering that the training is “focusing on Maneuverist Approach to Warfare, Estimate Process and Contemporary Operations within Nigeria.”

Gen Oyefolu urged the officers to be vigilant and cautious of their environment and report any strange movement around their vicinity to appropriate staff officers of the division.