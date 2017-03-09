Nigerian, Cameroonian troops hammer insurgents in borderlines

Fleeing Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within remote and border areas of Nigeria and Cameroon have been weeded off by joint operations.

National Daily gathered that the two- day joint operation was led by Col Dourai and Lt Col Mohaman of the Cameroonian Defence Forces and had troops drawn from the Cameroon’s Battalion Rapid Intervention (BRI) and 151 Task Force Battalion of 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

Areas cleared included Siyara, Kote, Sigawa and proceeded to Bulabundibe towns. Other areas cleared include AdeleKe, Tchatike and Lamukura villages.

It was further gathered that the troops came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists and killed many of them, apprehended two others, while many other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Recovered from them were an unserviceable Toyota Canter, seven dane guns and five Boko Haram terrorists flags, four vehicle tyres, two motorcycles and vehicle spare parts.

Addressing the joint troops at the conclusion of the clearance operation, the team leader, Col Dourai, stated that the operation was carried out to secure both countries’ borders from the menace of the Boko Haram terrorists.