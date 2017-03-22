Nigerian Navy destroys multiple refineries, arrest eight suspects

By: OKOSUN DENNIS

The Nigerian Navy in its continued operations to rid the Niger Delta region of the activities of criminals and crude oil theft, has launched massive attacks against illegal refinery operators destroying several refineries.

National Daily gathered that a patrol team deployed by NNS DELTA discovered and destroyed a total of 10 illegal refineries at a camp around Jones Creek, Warri South West LGA of Delta State.

The facilities destroyed during the raid included 200 metal tanks, 35 dug pits loaded with about 3,000 metric tons (MT) of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and 1,500MT of illegally refined AGO.

It was further gathered that another patrol team deployed by the Base arrested a suspect and destroyed six illegal refineries around Ugbodede and Asugbo Creeks in Warri South LGA.

During the raid, National Daily learnt that 25 metal tanks and 14 dug pits laden with about 2,590MT of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and 415MT of illegally refined AGO were destroyed while one suspect was arrested.

Besides, two other suspects were arrested at Ugbodede Creek in Warri South LGA while about 1,500MT of product suspected to be stolen crude oil were decimated. Also, six inch metal pipe attached to an oil well used for siphoning crude oil was discovered and disconnected.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Captain Suleman Dahun said in Abuja that NNS DELTA patrol led to the destruction of 20 additional illegal refineries dump yard stores around Ugbuwangue Community in Warri South LGA.

In another development, NNS PATHFINDER around marine Base axis, crushed a wooden boat laden with some quantity of suspected illegally refined AGO.

During the operation, four suspects were also arrested in connection with the products while a patrol team from the Base deployed at Taraba Jetty intercepted another wooden boat laden with an estimated 50,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO with four suspects.

Captain Dahun reiterated that the vessels and suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution.

In view of the foregoing, NN has vowed to ensure that all legitimate maritime operators are wiped out for legitimate maritime businesses to dominate.

It also added that the Service was determined to execute its mandate in order to enhance security in the nation’s maritime