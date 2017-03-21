Nigerians urge to keep faith with Buhari’s administration

Nigerians have been urged to keep faith with the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari commitment to take Nigeria to out of its present economic woes.

While addressing a delegation of Norther Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance earlier today in Abuja, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina said President Buhari is fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians, particularly in stimulating the economy for job creation, anti-corruption campaign and security of lives and property.

‘‘We are witnessing a positive turn around in the economy, agriculture, the fight against corruption, job creation and I am very confident that President Buhari will lead Nigeria to the Promised Land before the mandate given to him by Nigerians lapses in 2019,’’ Adesina said.

The Special Adviser, who received the Sardauna Leadership Award, ‘Icon of Societal Transformation’, thanked the Group for the honour, noting that he was motivated to serve in government because of the personality and integrity of President Buhari.

In his remarks, the President of the Northern Youths Initiative, Comrade Muhammadu Abubakar, described Adesina as an exemplary leader, adding ‘‘you are a Goldfish that has no hiding place.’’

‘‘We northern youths, under the aegis of Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance, honour you asGarkuwan Matasan Arewa [the shield of Northern Youths] for your invaluable contribution to the country and inspiring role to the upcoming generation,’’ he said.