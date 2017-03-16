Nigeria’s telecom consumers spent $6.6 billion in 2016 – NCC

By Adedeji Adeyemi Fakorede

Nigerian telecom consumers spent a $6.6 billion in 2016, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has said.

He said this during the launching of the NCC Year of Consumer in Abuja.

He said that in 2015, the Nigerian telecom consumers spent $5.6 billion.

“That’s why today’s event is remarkable. More remarkable is that the year 2017 is dedicated to the Nigerian Telecom Consumer,’’ he said.

He said that NCC intends to inform and educate consumers with the aim of protecting and empowering them to make the right decisions.

He said a robust media programme would accompany the initiatives in this campaign through the year providing unique and timely information to all.

“That is why in 2017, and I dare say and even beyond, the consumer will be our focus.

“The NCC is mandated to monitor the quality of service and ensure it conforms to acceptable standard.

“A management decision that compelled us to seek to amplify our activities toward ensuring that the consumer enjoys a customer experience that is enhanced and consistent in time and quality.

“We must remember that these consumers together have made all the success stories speak about in the telecom industry today,” he said.

According to him, the event is remarkable because the Nigeria Telecom Consumer is centre stage.

The Ministry of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, said the ministry was working on formulating policies frameworks and guidelines on protecting ICT consumers.

Mr. Shittu said the government had actively engaged key stakeholders working to ensure quality of service and consumer right.

“Our goal is to fully balance between consumer rights and right to privacy.

“Also to facilitating inter-Governmental Consultations on ICT matters to avoid unnecessary disparities in developmental structures and standards in Nigeria.

“Government is also working to create digital awareness with the objective of increasing the capacity, confidence and trust Nigerians have in digital lives.

“ICTs are invaluable to the process of governance, business, education, health among others,“ he said.

Mr. Shittu said the government was increasing its adoption of ICT to provide better response to the citizens’ demands and improve service delivery to make administration more efficient.

“I am delighted to be invited to be part of the celebration of the flagging off of the NCC 2017 year of the consumer.

“This is timely in view of the fact that the date coincided with the Wold Consumer Right Day (WCRD) celebration.