NJC insists on Onnoghen, writes Osinbajo

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has held an emergency meeting, in which it re-nominated acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen as head of the Nigerian judiciary. Onnoghen was part of the meeting as the current head of the body. The NJC has also written to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on its decision and urged him to extend Onnoghen’s current appointment for him to be screened by the Senate. Onnoghen statutorily can only act for three months. His Current appointment terminates on Friday, after which he is not eligible to be confirmed by the Nigerian Senate as the substantive CJN.

Details to follow