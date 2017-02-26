Northern senator exposes veepee hopeful that want Buhari dead

People closest to ailing President Muhammadu Buhari are those wishing him dead so they can become vice president, Kaduna Sen. Shehu Sani alleged Sunday in Kano.

Buhari’s sidekick Yemi Osinbajo has been Nigeria’s acting president for over a month now as his boss is vacationing in the U.K following his doctors’ advice to extend indefinitely his initial 10-day leave.

Sani, speaking in Kano after inspecting artefacts of Mallam Aminu Kano at Mumbayya House Centre of Democracy, Kano, said those aspirants are household enemies that Buhari leans on.

Those peddling rumours of Buhari’s death are not distance enemies who by hook or crook want to be Vice President to Osinbajo but unfortunately they woefully failed because Buhari is coming back safely and healthy,” he said.

According to him, neithe Osinbajo nor Buhari trusts those cold comforters.

“Osinbajo is a trusted ally to his boss and he dislikes anything that would make him compromise the trust he enjoys”.

“Buhari has a daunting task of fumigating his government, cleanse it and flush out these hyenas who eat from the nation’s treasury without pains,” he said.

On the economy, he said despite the economic diversification agenda of the government, the economy remains at the merch of foreign interests

A lawmaker in Borno recently nominated Gov Shettima as a qualified replacement in case Buhari fails to serve his four years. Shettima responded by calling the honourable’s suggestion crazy.