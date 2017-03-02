Notorious armed robber, “Vampire”, shot dead by police

By IFEOMA IKEM

An armed robber and kidnapper identified as Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire was shot dead Thursday morning after a gun battle with Police Special Forces led by IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT ) in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre L.G.A of Rivers State.

National Daily was reliably informed that the robber was killed barely a month after he was rescued by his gang from prison in Owerri.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that five members of the gang were also arrested and caches of arms and ammunition recovered from the criminals.

The arrested members of the gang currently being held in police custody are Obinna Ela, Arinze Abecheta, Chukwu Ebuka Ikeazota, Samuel Ugochukwu and Clifford Aheana.

Investigation revealed that the gang have been terrorising residents in the area and neighbouring states.

They were also said to be responsible for so many kidnaps and armed robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other states both in the south-south and south-sast, killing several innocent people.

CSP Jimoh Moshood further added that they will be paraded and charged to court on completion of investigation.