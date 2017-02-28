Notorious female armed robbery gang nabbed in Ondo

By IFEOMA IKEM

A 24-year-old mother of two children identified as Toyin Ogboshabi has been arrested by operatives of Lagos State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The suspect who resides at Bodija area of Ibadan was tracked and arrested in a hotel at Ondo State during an intensive trailing by the SARS team led by the OC SARS, CSP Umar Paiko .

National Daily learnt that the suspect, popularly known as ‘Big Mama’, was arrested in a popular hotel in Ondo where she and her gangs usually hold meetings before embarking on any robbery predation.

It was gathered that she was brought to Lagos state Command headquarters where she made confessional statement

She was said to have confessed being an armed robber before and had participated in several robbery operation with her gangs.

“I have repented. I am no longer an armed robber. I am in love with a senior police officer who change my live when I told him I used to be a member of a notorious gang,” she said.

She added, “He discouraged me and set up a business for me which I am using to take care of myself and the children.