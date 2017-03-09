NPL: Heritage Bank gives Ali Baba’s wife boot

By Odunewu Segun

Heritage Bank of Nigeria has suspended one of its Directors, Mrs. Mary Akpobome, wife of ace comedian Ali Baba, over some loans she allegedly signed off outside the bank’s protocols, National Daily has gathered.

According to a source within the bank, Mrs. Akpobome and an unnamed account officer were sent packing with the mandate to recover the loans.

National Daily gathered that some top management staff of the bank have been using their powerful position to engage in unethical practices. It was also gathered that investors have expressed their displeasure over lack of action against these management staff.

Therefore, the decision to suspend Mrs. Akpobome may be another way of bringing back investors’ confidence, and also to show them that the Bank is determined to get back all its expired loans, the source hinted.

Heritage Bank in recent times is facing difficult times following accusations that it could no longer meet some of its depositors financial demands because there was no money.

Recall that an Abuja company, Geonel Integrated Services Limited, petitioned the Federal High Court and the Central Bank of Nigeria to liquidate the bank on account of its inability to meet customers’ demands.

According to the firm, it claimed it has over N1.8bn and another $85,859 trapped various Heritage Bank accounts.

Heritage Bank, however denied the allegation. In a statement, the bank disclosed that the affected accounts were actually frozen on the orders of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) following a corruption investigation involving operators of the accounts.

The Bank assured its customers that it has no liquidity problems and will continue to serve its customers diligently and professionally.