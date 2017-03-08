NYSC Diary: Original photo of Corps Member assaulted by Police Officer In Zamfara

NYSC Authorities have released a recent photo of Corps Member, Esi Uwakwe, who was assaulted by a police officer in Zamfara state. A fake photo of a man with a severely brutalized back has been trending on social media, with claims that the brutalized man is Uwakwe. The fake photo is actually from a movie scene.

NYSC this afternoon released this new photo of Uwakwe on its Facebook page.

Contrary to the mischief being made online with strange picture of a man with deep cuts on his back, this is latest picture of Corps member Esi Uwakwe, who was assaulted by a policeman in Zamfara State.

Uwakwe, who was with us at the NYSC Headquarters yesterday, acknowledged the Scheme’s intervention in his case, and has since put the matter behind him. We remain committed to protecting Corps members wherever they are serving while also appealing to other stakeholders to show love and hospitality to them in their various service locations.