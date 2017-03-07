Oba of Benin condemns xenophobic attack on Nigerians

From OSEMWENGIE BEN OGBEMUDIA, Benin City

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on Monday , condemned the xenophobic attack on Nigerians resident in South Africa, describing it as appalling.

Oba Ewuare II expressed his resentment over the incidence when Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

The traditional ruler was of the view that the attack on Nigerians resident in South Africa by the hosts negates the spirit of brotherliness, adding that such act cannot promote peace in the African continent.

The Oba remarked that Nigeria, as a country, has at several times, demonstrated love and care for other Africa countries, including South Africa; noting that it would be very appalling for South Africans to have forgotten the support Nigeria gave them during the Apartheid regime in their struggle for independence. He reiterated that it is appalling that the reward was the xenophobic attack on Nigerians resident in their country.

“We have heard about the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa. And we feel very appalled by it. Having served in Southern African countries myself, Angola, specifically, I am aware of the contributions Nigeria made to Southern Africa, particularly, South Africa and Angola and even Namibia.

“I am also aware of the roles we played in these two countries, South Africa and Angola, in their anti-apartheid struggles, all the activities Nigeria made. To be rewarded with xenophobic attack on our people, is heartbreaking…”

“It seemed these youths in South Africa are not well educated to know their histories very well that Nigeria has been a very strong big brother and backbone behind their success in the fight against Apartheid in South Africa,” the Oba complained.

The royal father encouraged Osinbajo to do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria and South Africa can come to a good understanding of how to resolve the xenophobic attack permanently.

“We cannot keep having a repetition of these attack. The recent one was very bad and it is very unbecoming for South Africa to treat us like that; also, Africans to Africans,” he said.