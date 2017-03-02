Obasanjo hosts 745 presidents, VIPs on 80th birthday

No fewer than 45 serving and past presidents across the world will come to grace the 80th birthday ceremony of Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun.

About 700 more VIPs from around the world will also witness the occasion this weekend.

Chairman, Publicity and Media Sub-committee of ‘Obasanjo at 80’, Dayo Adeneye, stated this on Wednesday .

Adeneye, who is the state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the high point of the ceremony will include the commissioning of the multi-billion naira Presidential Library and Mosque

He said the world leaders would witness the opening of the two major projects in Abeokuta.

According to him, the grand opening of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) attested to the popularity and honour bestowed on him as one who has continue to contribute to the development of the nation and humanity.

“Obasanjo is a worthy and exemplary leader who most leaders in the world are emulating in leadership skills,” said Adeneye.

“Let me say that no fewer than 45 serving and past presidents and 700 important personalities in the world would attend the grand opening of OOPL this weekend,” he stated.”

“The library is first of its kind in Nigeria and has over 42 million knowledgeable materials, books and documents, including Obasanjo’s primary school uniform, shoe, military cap and uniform, first car (Volkswagen) and other personal things”, he added.

He said despite the fact that the former president was no more in government, he still relates with present and past leaders in Nigeria and other countries, due to his vast experience in government.

‎ Speaking in the same vein, Peter Okebukola, Chairman, Obasanjo at 80 Celebration Committee, described the former president as an epitome of knowledge, who has used his wealth of experience in government and agriculture to transform his country and others.

Okebukola said the history of Nigeria would be incomplete without mentioning Mr. Obasanjo.

Obasanjo noted in 2014 he was sure of his real age, but he could remember his mother said he was born on a market day at Ifo, an outback of the state capital.