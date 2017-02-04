Oghara agog as Ibori arrives after four years imprisonment

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Oghara witnessed one of the largest ecstatic crowd on Saturday as the former governor of Delta State, Mr. James Onanefe Ibori, was received in his hometown in Ethiope East local Government Area of the state after spending four years in London prison.

Mr. Ibori was released from prison in the United Kingdom in December, and arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Immediately he touched down, National Daily learnt that he was whisked away by officials of the Department of State Service (DSS), for questioning before he was allowed to go.

As early as 8:00am, Ibori’s supporters and some state government officials, who was said to have been led by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Mr. Festus Ovie Agas, and waited at the Osubi Airstrip for him.

However, the former governor arrived at the Benin Airport at about 2:30 pm on a chartered private jet and was driven in an unmarked black SUV car to Oghara about 3:30 pm.

He was accompanied on the trip by family members, including the immediate past governor, Dr. Emma Uduaghan, who flew with him from London and other political associates.

National Daily further gathered that as soon as he arrived in his compound at Oghara, indigenes of the town, who were waiting at Ibori’s country home, started singing songs eulogizing Ibori.

Delta state House of Assembly, Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya; Mr. Ighoyita Amori, former Delta State PDP Chairman; Mr. Pius Senebe, Mr. Funkeke Solomon, and Mr. Ben Igbakpa were among the first political associates who called at the Ibori’s country home.

However, it was not immediately clear whether he will still remain as a member of the People’s Democratic Party or join the All Progressive Party (APC).