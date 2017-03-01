Ondo Assembly Crisis: Akeredolu opts for reconciliation between factions

The Ondo State House of Assembly complex was reopened for workers yesterday after weeks of closure by the police to forstall breakdown of law and order.

However, the two factions of the Assembly have been told not to carry out sittings in the chambers until further notice.

This would further give opportunity for possible reconciliation between the two warring groups which have 13 members each.

The group led by Malachi Coker has now settled for David Oleyeloogun, representing Ifedore Constituency, as the adopted candidate for the position of Speaker of the Assembly.

Oleyeloogun was elected in a shadow poll conducted by the Malachi group at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office.

He defeated Olamide George, representing Akure North, in the shadow poll by six votes to five. Both contestants had been disallowed from voting in the election.

The group also adopted Hon. Ogundeji Iroju from Odigbo Constituency as Deputy Speaker.

It therefore approached Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for recognition and approval to reopen the Assembly chamber for sitting and change of leadership.

However, the governor was said to have declined the request, insisting on a reconciliation of all the 26 members of the Assembly.

The other group led by Speaker Jumoke Akindele is holding its ground on retaining the leadership of the house until an official change of leadership is effected.

Sources said a meeting between the two warring groups has now been tentatively scheduled to hold on Thursday.