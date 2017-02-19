Osinbajo signs 7 bills onto law for first time

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has signed into law seven bills including the Pension Rights of Judges (Amendment) Act, 2017, and other bills passed by the National Assembly.

Ita Enamg, senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate) made this know in Abuja on Saturday .

While the acting president has carried out several presidential duties since President Muhammadu Buhari went on medical leave in the U.K, it is the first time he is reported to have assented to National Assembly bills.

Other bills signed by the Acting President as: Oaths(Amendment) Act, 2017; Defence Space Administration Act, 2017; Veterinary Surgeons(Amendment)Act, 2017, and National Film and Video Censors Board(Amendment)Act, 2017.

Osinbaajo also assented to the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science(Establishment, etc.) Act, 2017, and Mortgage Institutions (Amendment)Act, 2016.

He noted that the Acts, other than Defence Space Administration Act and Institute of Soil Science Act, were mainly amendments to the principal Acts, intended to bring them in conformity with current realities.

According to Enang explained that the Oaths Amendment Act enlists courts that were not in existence when the Oaths Act was passed into law.

He said the Amendment Act enlists courts which came into being upon amendment of the constitution, creating such courts as the Federal High Court, FCT High Court, National Industrial Court, among others.