Osinbajo summons IGP Idris, Buratai, others over renewed Southern Kaduna killings

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to Aso Rock yesterday after a resurgence of violence in Southern Kaduna.

This followed additional security measures, including the deployment of 15,285 policemen, put in place by the Nigeria Police Force in Southern Kaduna.

Sources said the acting president demanded an explanation over the recent resurgence of violence that resulted in the deaths of 21 persons, despite the security measures and level of attention to the area.

It was learnt that Osinbajo invited the IGP to the Presidential Villa to find out what the police was doing to end the crisis and to issue further directives on restoring law and order to the affected communities.

Besides deploying over 15,000 police officers in the area, it was also learnt that the Police High Command had concluded arrangements for the establishment of a new police squadron in Kafanchan, Kaduna, as part of broad measures adopted to curb the violence.

It was further gathered that 18 Armoured Personnel Carriers and a unit of Belarus-trained Police Special Forces had been deployed in Southern Kaduna.

The police, in addition, were said to have increased helicopter surveillance in the entire area to prevent a recurrence of violence in the communities.

No fewer than 38 suspects were said to have been arrested in connection to the violent attacks, while 29 firearms were recovered.

The IGP was said to have given the assurance that there would be greater police presence and security in Southern Kaduna.

It was also learnt that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, briefed the acting president on the situation in the North-East, where the military is said to be in control of the situation and mopping up remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents on a “regular and constant basis.”

Plans are underway for a briefing on the overall security situation of the country.