Osinbajo transfers 2 perm secs

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja redeployed two federal permanent secretaries to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment respectively.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo approved the redeployment in a statement signed by Haruna Imrana, director, communications, office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said that Shehu Ahmed, who was the permanent secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, has been redeployed to Ministry of Environment.

He also said that Bukar Hassan, who was the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Environment, is now in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has directed that the process of handing over and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, March 10.