Patience Jonathan sues EFCC for Human Rights Violation

Nigeria’s former first lady, Patience Jonathan, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly violating her fundamental human rights.

She wants the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt to declare the EFCC’s decision to freeze her bank accounts and those of her family members as an infringement of her rights to fair hearing and to own properties.

Dame Patience, represented by the counsel, Granvill Abibo, is demanding the sum of N2 billion as damages for the alleged violation.

Justice Saliu Saidu has fixed April 24, 2017 for hearing of the motion.

Kayode Oni, counsel to the EFCC, has however, told the court to dismiss the entire suit.

Oni said the argument was speculative and an abuse of court process against the EFCC.

He said there was never a time Mrs. Jonathan was invited nor investigated by the office of the EFCC in Port Harcourt.