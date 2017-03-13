PDP can still rule for 60 years – IBB

Foundation members regroup to rebuild party

A former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), at the week end, expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can still govern the country for 60 years, though with a caveat: “provided it can put its house in order.”

He was gathered to have remarked that PDP is the only political party which presence had been felt, known and accepted across the country by the people.

“PDP’s presence is felt not only in Abuja or Lagos, but down to the lowest level. If you go to the grassroots, the ordinary man will talks about PDP; that is the asset the party has and should use to spring back to reckoning. Already, it is accepted and known. All you have to do is work harder and try to convince the people back to your fold,” IBB had told party elders and founding members who visited him at his Hilltop Mansion, Minna, Niger State, last Saturday.

Some of PDP foundation members in the Strategy Committee led by Professor Jerry Gana were gathered to have navigated the reconciliation vessel of the party to Minna where they made passionate appeal to the former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, to, perhaps, look beyond his retirement from partisan politics to intervene in the crisis ravaging the PDP, a party he contributed so much to form and build over the years.

The team led by Jerry Gana on the visit to IBB were identified to include: Alhaji Aminu Wali, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Tom Ikimi, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, and Professor Rufai Alkali and Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Niger State.

The former Head of State was gathered to have further remarked that the PDP also has a military wing, which membership comprises of top Generals. The Generals in this PDP structure were identified to include: IBB, Lieutenant General Theophillus Yakubu Danjuma, General Olusegun Obasanjo, General Aliyu Mohammed, etc.

“We are the military wing of PDP, we took a lot of interest in the PDP,” IBB was cited to have admitted.

He was said to have juxtaposed the formation of PDP with Irish Republican Army. He had observed that members of the military wing took a special interest in the affairs of the PDP.

“I termed us IRA military wing of PDP; I thank God we came up with the concept that PDP should rule for 60 years”, he had reiterated.

Jerry Gana was said to have admonished the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow opposition political parties to always voice their opinion on issues.,; adding that the APC should allow rival parties to develop so as to offer Nigerians alternative options “at all times”.

Gana had advocated: “The presence of opposition is key to democratic growth; we must allow Nigerians to listen to the other side.”