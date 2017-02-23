PDP Crisis: Osinbajo snubbed Goodluck Jonathan – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo ignored former President Goodluck Jonathan the day leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were stopped from holding their meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.

Fani-Kayode said that Jonathan had called Osinbajo after officers of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, ‎barricaded the entrance to the venue for a PDP stakeholders meeting, but he (Osinbajo) was indifferent, and did nothing about the situation.

The Ahmed Makarf-led faction on Monday called a stakeholders’ meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, to deliberate on the Appeal court ruling that authenticated Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the PDP National Chairman but the meeting couldn’t hold because of the police action.

It was later held at the Ekiti state government lodge in Asokoro where a vote of confidence was passed on Makarfi’s committee.

However, Fani-Kayode, via his Twitter handle @realFFK, wrote, “On the day that @OfficialPDPNig was blocked from meeting at the ICC by the police, @GEJonathan called President Yemi Osinbajo to complain.

“Sadly, Osinbajo did nothing about it. The encouraging news is that @GEJonathan tried his best and showed deep concern. That is leadership.”