PDP group urges Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London

The PDP Youth Frontier, a youth group of the Peoples Democratic Party, has lamented that it is not right that only members of the ruling All Progressives Congress visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London. The group said its members were also entitled to see the President.

They encouraged Ekiti and Rivers State governors, Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike, to visit the President too.

”Buhari health is not the APC internal affairs alone therefore PDP youths recommending that Fayose & Wike should also visit him in London,” it said on Twitter.

The President, who departed Nigeria on 23 January on medial leave, had been visited by APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu and former governor of Ogun State, Bisi Akande.