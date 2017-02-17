PDP heads to Supreme Court over leadership tussle

Says Appeal Court ruling is a disgrace to democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to immediately appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the leadership tussle at the Supreme Court. PDP leaders are furious that the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic PDP National Chairman.

The appellate court maintained that that Senator Sheriff remains the authentic chairman of the party.

Accordingly, PDP Caretaker Committee led Ahmed Makarfi described the ruling of the Appeal Court on the leadership in the party which upheld Ali Modu Sheriff’s leadership, as a “disgrace to Nigerian democracy.” The Party’s caretaker committee declared that it will appeal the judgement immediately at the Supreme Court.

The decision of the faction was disclosed by its spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in Port Harcourt immediately after the judgment.

He had alleged that two out of the three Justices that delivered the judgement read a script written by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) neglecting to consider all the issues relevant to the case.

Adeyeye said: “We are disappointed with the Appeal Court Judgement. The lead judgement is very wrong. The issues were not considered. It is a disgrace not only to PDP but to Nigerian Democracy as a whole. It is a miscarriage of justice.

“Two out of the 3 man Justices of the Appeal Court gave a scanty judgment in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while one for Makarfi. The one that spoke in favour of Makarfi considered all the issues. She was thorough. In fact, it took the Justice three times the total time it took the other two Justices to deliver their judgement.

“The Judgment has finally shown that the ruling Party, the APC is out to create a one party state in the country.

“Certainly, we are proceeding immediately to the Supreme Court to file an appeal against the ruling of today’s appeal court judgment.”