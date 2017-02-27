PDP loses another Senatorial seat in Akwa Ibom State

An Uyo Federal High Court On Monday nullified the election of Bassey Albert Akpan on the ground his nomination at the primary did not follow due process.

Akpan is the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East in the national Assembly.

The trial judge, Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court II, Uyo has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately issue certificate of return to his challenger, Mr Bassey Etim as well as ordered the National Assembly to swear in Mr Bassey Etim from Uruan Local Government as the Senator for Uyo Senatorial District.

Sen. Akpan, who purportedly won election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP was asked by the court to refund all salaries and entitlements he has so far collected as Senator from the National Assembly.

Sen Akpan is yet to issue any statement on the judgment of the court, but it was gathered that he had allegedly indicated his intention to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, such move may suffer set back because of today’s court ruling.