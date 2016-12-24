Pinnick is not Nigeria’s candidate for CAF seat – Sports Minister

The candidature of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, for a seat in the CAF Executive Committee may be under threat going by latest statements coming from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

In a press statement issued by the minister’s special adviser on media, Nneka Anibeze, Mr. Dalung stated that his request for minutes of the meeting where the candidacy of Pinnick was endorsed has not be been met.

“I received a communique of the Congress which referred to my action as uninformed. Instead of providing me with the minutes, the Congress went ahead to endorse its president, two weeks after its Secretary General had sent a letter of his nomination to CAF.”

The minister emphasised that the Nigerian government was yet to nominate anybody to contest for the CAF seat.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports wants to make it clear that Nigeria has not endorsed anybody to contest. The Ministry will constitute a committee to screen and recommend to government, a suitable candidate who will represent Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Dalung also stated that since the federation has failed to appoint an independent auditor to audit its accounts, government has no option than to embark on a full scale investigation of those issues raised at the congress.

“FIFA’s forensic audit has raised concerns about documentation of the federation’s accounts. 19 grave issues were identified in FIFAs audit report which needs to be looked into. The federal government has already set machinery in motion to embark on a full scale investigation of those issues.

“We are committed to getting rid of all obstacles capable of destroying probity, credibility, transparency and accountability in sports administration in Nigeria,” the minister .