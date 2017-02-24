Police, army now escort Lagosians to farms in Epe, Lekki

No fewer than 18 people have been kidnapped by gunmen operating in the Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos between January and February.

In the latest incident, suspected kidnappers have abducted two sand dredgers at Eleko village in the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Sources confirmed the two were kidnapped on Tuesday by the gunmen, who came through the lagoon around 9:00 a.m. , shooting before they took the dredgers away in their speed

boat.

It was gathered that those abducted were the dredging company’s manager and the machine operator.

According to the source, the stray bullets from the gunmen hit one of the workers on the arm, while trying to escape.

“We rescued the victim and took him to a private clinic in the community for treatment, after which we then reported the matter at the Akodo Police Division.

“It was when we got to the clinic we knew it was kidnappers who invaded the dredging site. We call on government and the security agencies to come to our aid.”

The dredging company was said started operations in the community in January.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police was called upon to deploy marine police personnel to the riverine areas of the state.

Soldiers and police officers deployed to Igbodu in Epe are now escorting farm owners and workers to their various farms.

“The army and police were assisting us by giving us cover to wet our farms and livestock.

“Some of the farm workers who escaped the gunmen with injuries are now in the hospital receiving treatment,” a farmer said.

February 16, five farm workers were abducted by unknown gunmen in their farms located in the Epe area of the state.