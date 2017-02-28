Police arrest three men for robbery after shooting victim 

By IFEOMA IKEM

Luck ran out of three armed robbers as they were arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command at Ogunmakin in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area after they attempted to dispose a man of his money.

The suspects were arrested after they attacked one Isaiah Sowunmi and shot his son Abiodun Sowunmi on the thigh.

The suspect identified as Olumide Ifelowo, in his confession accepted to have, in company of one Jeje (who is now at large) and hails from Shagamu was invited by the duo of one Abiodun Bayegun and Fatai Sowunmi, to rob the victim.

According him, he was informed that Isaiah Sowunmi was always in possession of large sums of money being a cocoa merchant farmer.

His confession led to the arrest of the of remaining suspects, Abiodun Bayegun and Fatai Sowunmi. Recovered from them was one cut to size short gun loaded with one live Cartridge.

The DPO of Owode Egba, CSP Sheu Alao who confirmed the arrest after he led his men to the scene, said that he received a distress call, and immediately combed the area thoroughly before arresting one of the suspects, a 28 years old Olumide ifelowo.

He added that the victim immediately identified by the victim as the person who fired the gun that injured him.