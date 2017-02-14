Police parades three over the murder of UNIOSUN student

BY IFEOMA IKEM

A driver and two other suspects have been paraded by the Commissioner of police, Osun State Police Command, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, over the murder of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.

Elijah Oyebode, the driver was said to have killed the victim on 2nd of December, 2016 when she boarded his taxi.

National Daily learnt that the victim who had boarded the suspect taxi was hypnotised before she was murdered for rituals by the suspect.

The driver, who confessed to the crime explained that her intention was not to kill her rather play with the young girl only to realised that she died in the process.

Elijah further added that, “She boarded my vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa back home. She was very nice and friendly. We discussed on varying issues, I never knew she was even a student. I eventually took her to my house in Iragbiji. I never intended to kill her. The devil caused it.”

On how the suspect was arrested, CP Adeoye pointed out that the synergy between police and the Department of State Security aided his arrest and investigation into the murder.

National Daily further learnt that the suspect, Elijah and other suspects would be arraigned in court without delay.

In another development, one Ismaila Afolabi was also paraded for killing his client, one Afolabi Saheed over disagreement on a land matter. In addition, a young man, Kazeem Ayoola, who allegedly murdered his mother over flimsy misunderstanding was equally paraded.