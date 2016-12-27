Police Sergeant, civilian killed in Police barrack collapse in Lagos

By OKOSUN DENNIS

What ought to be a festive season of joy and ecstasy turned tragedy as a police sergeant and another civilian were killed when a building collapsed at Highway police Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Happening on a Christmas Day, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni confirmed the death even as the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Maganement Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu, also said two people lost their lives.

Tiamiyu explained that the agency had received a distress call on the collapsed building at High Way Police Barracks opposite Area F, Ikeja.

It was gathered that the toilets and stairways of wing `D’ of the building collapsed at about 4.00a.m killing the sergeant. Their bodies have been recovered.

He said one of the corpses was simply identified as Danjuma while the name of the other one was yet to be known. “Their bodies had been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary, Yaba,” Tiamiyu said.

CP Fatai Owoseni, immediately ordered the evacuation of residents living in the affected building as well as those in other dilapidated buildings.

He also ordered for the immediate demolition of the affected block and LASEMA with other stakeholders immediately commenced the demolition of the affected building.

National Daily finding shows that most police barracks in Lagos and other states are in horrible deplorable state of disrepair not fit for habitation by human beings.