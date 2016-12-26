Preference for imported items could worsen unemployment crisis — Experts

Financial experts have warned that the huge preference for imported items by many Nigerians, if left unchecked, could worsen Nigeria’s unemployment situation.

The Acting Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Woritka Gotring, said the problem could be better managed with the patronage of made in Nigerian products.

Gotring said if not for the resilience shown by the informal sector where a lot of people were engaged in various economic activities, it would have been very difficult to manage the economic crisis.

He said despite the fact that a lot of people in the informal sector were employed in one form of economic activity or the other, the infrastructure gap in the country was limiting the potential of the sector.

In order to enable the country to conserve its foreign exchange, he called for policy consistency that would encourage capital flows and promote local production, fiscal discipline, enhancement of local manufacturing capacity and import substitution.

Gotring said, “The slump in global oil prices has hit Nigeria hard plunging the country into recession. It is evident that the economy is going through tough times with a decline in inflows and continuous demand pressure on foreign exchange arising from high import bill.”

Also, the President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye, called for an aggressive diversification of the economy to reverse the unemployment situation in the country.

He said aggressive diversification of the economy through agriculture and solid minerals was vital as it would help to create more jobs for the people and reduce the level of poverty in the country.

Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics had recently released a report, indicating that 1.7 million Nigerians were thrown into the job between January and September this year.

Specifically, the report showed that the number of unemployed Nigerians rose from 9.48 million at the beginning of the year to 11.19 million by September ending.

The report also indicated that while the number of those employed rose marginally from 69 million at the beginning of the year to 69.47 million by September ending, the labour force population rose by 2.18 million from 78.48 million to 80.66 million.