President Barrow sacks military Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gambian Armed Forces, General Ousman Badjie, has been removed from office with immediate effect by the President Adama Barrow.

It was learnt that every senior military officer that aided the despotic and dictatorial rule of his predecessor, former President Yahya Jammeh, are penciled for sack.

General Masanneh Kinteh has replaced Gen Badjie, following his sack. It was gathered that Kinteh was a former Ambassador to Cuba and a special military adviser to Barrow since January.

Gen Kinteh has pledged to bring back the confidence in the troops with a view to lifting their morale. In addition, his appointment would boost Civil-Military relations, which he said, “has been eroded on the alter of political impasse.”

Barrow retook his oath of office on February 18, a month after he was sworn in across the border in neighbouring Senegal during a tense power struggle with his predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

The president had a week earlier removed the Chief of Intelligence Agency, Yankuba Badjie, and the head of the National Prison System, David Colley.