President Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers

Says no cause for worry

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended thanks to millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in Mosques and Churches throughout the country.

Femi Adesina , Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement indicated that the President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry,” Adesina said.

The S.A., Media and publicity explained that during the President’s routine annual medical checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.