Presidential race 2019: Atiku takes campaign to IBB

The presidential campaign of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been blazing the northern states like wildfire. The former Vice President has informally embarked on subtle campaign, mobilizing from the ruling elite and regional power blocs across other parts of the country. This culminated into his visit to a former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) as well as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, in Minna, on Tuesday . Atiku had held closed door meeting with his hosts on his mission.

The meeting with the former Head of State was said to have taken place at Babangida’s Hilltop residence and lasted for two hours.

Atiku had arrived the Minna airport in his private aircraft, T7AAA, at 12:40 p.m. where he was received by Governor Bello before he proceeded to see IBB.

Atiku was said to be accompanied on the trip by Captain Yahaya Gombe, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, Alhaji Kwaironga Jada and Alhaji Jamilu Jibrin. The former vice president had, however, remarked that he was on the visit to greet the former Head of State on his return from medical vacation abroad.

“I came to visit General Babangida and to wish him well since he returned from medical vacation abroad,” Atiku had said.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Atiku’s undisclosed mission could also include soliciting the goodwill of the former Head of State towards his 2019 presidential ambition.